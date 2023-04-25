How to Get Tickets to U2’s ‘Achtung Baby’ Live Las Vegas Residency at Sphere

“My hope is that this will be a kind of quantum leap forward in the sense of what a concert can be,” U2 guitarist the Edge told Rolling Stone about their latest tour. U2 will kick off its U2:UV Achtung Baby Live Las Vegas residency on September 29, 2023 at the newly-built Sphere concert venue.

Sphere has been under construction for the past five years near the Venetian resort, with building costs reportedly topping $2 billion. Billing itself as the “world’s largest spherical structure,” Sphere is 516 feet wide, 366 feet tall, and can seat 17,600 people. The venue also includes the highest-resolution LED screen on Earth, 10,000 vibrating “immersive seats,” environmental effects like temperature control and cool breezes, and 164,000 speakers.

“We will be able to deliver the audio that we want people to hear without any interference from the acoustics of the building,” says the Edge. “It’s just an amazing playpen for us.”

Want to hear your favorite Achtung Baby track in real life? Here’s how to get U2 tickets for the upcoming 2023 residency dates, what to know about presale tickets, and where you can find verified passes online (even if they sell out).

When Is the U2 Residency in Las Vegas?

The "Achtung Baby" residency will launch on September 29, 2023 at the Sphere at the The Venetian in Las Vegas. The band will perform additional shows on September 30 and October 5, 7, and 8. One day after the residency was announced, due to overwhelming demand, seven more concerts were scheduled for October 11, 13, 14, 18, 20, 21, and 25.

When Do U2 Achtung Baby Tickets Go On Sale?

U2 tickets will first be made available on Ticketmaster.com. Subscribers to U2.com will have the first crack at tickets via Ticketmaster Request now through Wednesday, April 26. Just sign into you Ticketmaster account, pick up to 3 shows and rank in order of preference, then request up to 4 tickets and select the type of tickets preferred.

To get tickets to U2’s Vegas residency, fans can also register now through Wednesday for the Verified Fan presale to be eligible to purchase in the Verified Fan presale Thursday, April 27. Fans can register for the Verified Fan presale here.

General on-sale will take place Friday, April 28, starting at 10 a.m. ET. General-admission floor seats will be nontransferable for any amount of money over face value.

U2 ticket prices will start at $140 and reflect all-in pricing (this means the ticket price listed is the full out-of-pocket price including taxes and fees). The larger capacity at Sphere means 60% of tickets will be under $300, and there will also be a limited number of premium priced tickets.

“We’re trying our best to be as fair and respectful to our fans as we can be,” says the Edge. “We’re also spreading out the ticket costs so that there are some affordable ones.”

How to Get Tickets to the U2 Sphere Shows in Vegas

While Ticketmaster is where U2 tickets will be first made available, U2 tickets will most likely become available on reseller sites like StubHub, Seatgeek and Vivid Seats.

All of these sites offer authentic, verified tickets (I.e. no illegal scalpers here) and you can either find U2 tickets online by price range, or by searching for seats on a seat map.

Tickets are delivered digitally (over email) and the sites all offer a buyer's guarantee verifying that you are purchasing legitimate U2 tickets online.

U2 Vegas Residency Dates

Here are all the dates U2 will be performing for the U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere Las Vegas concerts.

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 30

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 5

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 7

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 11

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 18

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 21

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 25