Ed Sheeran Is Hitting the Road for the Subtract Tour — Here’s How to Get Tickets

Fresh off of winning his “Thinking Out Loud” copyright trial and dropping a new Disney+ documentary and his fifth studio album, Subtract, in the same week, Ed Sheeran is gearing up to hit the road this year in support of his new music.

Inspired by the mathematical theme of his latest album title, the singer-songwriter’s upcoming Subtract Tour dates launch in May and extend through September. And now, fans can buy tickets to the more intimate concerts — as well as the full slate of Sheeran’s simultaneous Mathematics Tour dates — online.

“I’m playing some smaller theater shows in North America this summer, so I can play Subtract the entire way through with full band in an intimate setting,” Sheeran wrote on Instagram last month.

In addition to his full tour schedule this year, Sheeran will also play his new Aaron Dessner-producced album for fans who can’t make it to a show with an Apple Music Live performance on May 10, which will be available to stream on Apple TV+.

“I’m delighted to share my Subtract album show with you,” Sheeran shared in a statement. “I was really nervous on the day, as it was my first time performing the new album tracks. The show was brought to life by Aaron and the incredible band, and it was an honor to stand beside them. It was an emotional night, but I’m so pleased we got to document it.”

Here's what you need to know to see the Grammy winner — and recent Rolling Stone cover star — at a venue near you this summer.

When Do Ed Sheeran Tickets Go On Sale?

Ed Sheeran tickets are now available to buy online. Fans who want to see the “Eyes Closed” singer-songwriter on the road could previously register for the chance to buy tickets through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan site, with tickets on sale May 2.

Where to Buy Ed Sheeran Tickets

Sheeran fans looking to nab concert tickets for the Subtract (or the Mathematics) Tour can buy them at a few different places, from Ticketmaster and other ticket retailers.

Ticketmaster: Now, fans can score general on-sale tickets for Sheeran’s tour through Ticketmaster. We’ve spotted tickets going for as low as $64, and ranging up to about $134.

Keep in mind that you may have to wait in Ticketmaster’s queue for a chance to get Ed Sheeran tickets. Fans might want to sign up for a Ticketmaster account ahead of purchasing passes to save yourself some time (and so you don’t miss out on the seats you want to add to your cart later on).

Buy Ed Sheeran Tickets at Ticketmaster

(Want to see more live music? Fans should also check out Live Nation’s upcoming Concert Week promotion to get tickets for $25 to see their favorite artists this year.)

Vivid Seats: Another place you can buy Ed Sheeran tickets? Try Vivid Seats, especially if your local venue is sold out. At the time of this writing, most of the dates are still on sale, but Sheeran’s concerts have a history of being extremely popular so you’ll want to act fast.

If you buy concert tickets through Vivid Seats, you can use the promo code RS2023 to get a $20 discount on orders of $200 or more at checkout.

Ed Sheeran Subtract Tour Dates, Schedule

With Ben Kweller joining Sheeran for a majority of the Subtract tour, save for July 14 and August 25, here’s the full schedule for the upcoming concert dates.

May 19 – Clearwater, FL – Ruth Eckerd Hall

May 26 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

June 2 – Philadelphia, PA – The Met Philadelphia

June 16 – Toronto, ON – History

June 29 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

July 14 – Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

July 21 – Nashville, TN – Ryman Auditorium

July 28 – Chicago, IL – The Chicago Theatre

Aug. 11 – Minneapolis, MN – State Theatre

Aug. 18 – Denver, CO – Paramount Theatre

Aug. 25 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Sept. 1 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Sept. 15 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

Sept. 22 – Los Angeles, CA – Shrine Auditorium