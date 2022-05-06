Love On Tour 2022: How to Buy Harry Styles Concert Tickets Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

“C’mon, Harry, we wanna sing ‘As It Was’ with you.” Concertgoers will have the opportunity to do just that with a houseful of other screaming Harry Styles fans when the star heads out on a 32-date trek across the country in support of his upcoming album Harry’s House, out May 20.

Following his back-to-back headlining sets at Coachella this year — we’re still replaying those performances with Shania Twain and Lizzo — Styles will embark on a string of residency tour stops this year, with dates in Toronto, New York, Austin, Chicago, and Los Angeles.

The Love on Tour 2022 kicks off in August, and continues throughout the summer and fall, concluding with a 10-night run starting on Halloween at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Even though tickets don’t officially go on sale until May 26 on Styles’ site, here’s how — and where — you can score Harry Styles tickets online right now before the residency tour begins.

How Much Do Harry Styles Tickets Cost?

Because the Harry Styles tickets haven’t officially gone on sale just yet, it’s unclear how much tickets cost for the tour dates at each stop right now. But fans can now register for presale tickets online through Ticketmaster. If you go through the Verified Fan registration online, you’ll get early access to buy Harry Styles tickets before everyone else.

That will guarantee you can buy your tickets before the official on-sale ticket dates for the Love on Tour 2022 stops. And, generally speaking, should the tour sell out, you won’t have to worry about potentially higher prices from those looking to resell their tickets online.

But keep in mind that other sites, including Vivid Seats and StubHub, are also reliable places to buy tickets for sold-out tours. Use the promo code RS15 on VividSeats.com to save $15 off your purchase.

Where Can You Buy Harry Styles Tickets Online? Love on Tour 2022 Presale Dates

Wanting to take a tour of Harry’s House this summer? The Love on Tour 2022 presale starts May 25 on Ticketmaster, and you can sign up for what Ticketmaster calls “Verified Fan” access on its site from now until May 19. Once you do that, the retailer will send you a code that you can use to score early-access tickets to see Harry Styles’ upcoming tour.

Keep in mind that being a “Verified Fan” does not guarantee you tickets to see Harry Styles but only the ability to be put in line to buy Harry Styles tickets when they go on sale. The Verified Fan registration is the best way to get access to Harry Styles tickets – register using the link below and then check your email inbox for instructions. No special promo code required.

For now, Ticketmaster appears to be the only site you can purchase early-bird tickets for the Love on Tour dates, though you’ll also likely be able to buy tickets on sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub later on down the road once the tickets officially go on sale on May 26.

Who’s Touring With Harry Styles?

Several acts will join Styles for each of his Love on Tour 2022 dates throughout the rest of the year. To kick things off, Madi Diaz is scheduled to perform for the two-night residency at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

On the tour’s second stop, Blood Orange will join Styles at Madison Square Garden for all 10 nights in New York City.

Fans in Austin will get the chance to see Gabriels perform for five nights at the Moody Center, with Jessie Ware scheduled for Chicago at the United Center, and Ben Harper appearing at the 10-date run in Los Angeles.

Amazon

Buy: 'Harry's House' at $28.99

Pre-order Harry’s House online now on CD, vinyl or MP3 download to be ready for the tour when it kicks off.

Harry Styles Love on Tour Dates, Schedule

Here’s the full schedule for Styles’ Love on Tour 2022 dates, below.

Aug. 15 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena ^

Aug. 16 – Toronto, ON, Scotiabank Arena ^

Aug. 28 – New York, NY , Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 1 – New York, NY , Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 2 – New York, NY , Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 3 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 7 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 10 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 14 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 15 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 21 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden *

Sept. 25 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Sept. 26 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Sept. 28 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Sept. 29 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Oct. 2 – Austin, TX – Moody Center ~

Oct. 6 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Oct. 8 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Oct. 9 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Oct. 13 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Oct. 14 – Chicago, IL – United Center #

Oct. 31 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 2 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 4 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 5 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 7 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 9 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 11 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 12 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 14 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

Nov. 15 – Los Angeles, CA – Kia Forum +

^ Madi Diaz

* Blood Orange

~ Gabriels

# Jessie Ware

+ Ben Harper

