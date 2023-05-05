How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” Farewell Tour Online

Aerosmith are heading on the road one last time for a farewell tour, “Peace Out,” later this year. The extensive North American tour comes more than 50 years after Aerosmith’s formation, and exactly 50 years since the band released their eponymous debut album.

Buy Aerosmith Tickets Vivid Seats

“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” said Aerosmith in a statement. The Black Crowes will also join Aerosmith as the tour’s special guests.

Related: Live Nation Launches $25 Ticket Deal for Over 300 Acts

But, as with many current blockbuster shows, buying Aerosmith tickets is not as easy in 2023 as it was 50 years ago. If you’re hoping to catch the band on their final tour, read on. Below, we’ve outlined the best places to buy Aerosmith “Peace Out” tour tickets online, including reliable resale sites if you missed the initial ticket release.

Where to Buy Aerosmith Tickets Online

Tickets to Aerosmith’s farewell tour went on sale on May 5 on Ticketmaster, using the service’s Smart Queue system. You can still join the queue on Ticketmaster.com, as of writing, but authentic resale tickets are also starting to pop up on other ticketing sites as well.

Below are some of the best places to buy Aerosmith “Peace Out” tickets right now. We recommend cross-checking ticket prices between re-sellers, as prices fluctuate between sellers

1. Find Aerosmith Tickets on Ticketmaster

Official Aerosmith tour tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, but you’ll have to wait in a queue, and prices may still be higher than they are on the re-sale platforms below. Ticketmaster is also offering a variety of VIP packages, including packages with access to the Aerosmith “Peace Out” VIP lounge and even a package that gets you a meet and greet with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry. Editor’s picks

Buy Aerosmith Tickets Ticketmaster

2. Find Aerosmith Tickets on Vivid Seats

The easiest place to buy Aerosmith tour tickets online is Vivid Seats, which typically offers some of the lowest prices on guaranteed authentic re-sale tickets for big tours. For example, right now you can score tickets to Aerosmith’s first tour stop in Philadelphia for as little as $119 (as of writing). Last-minute tickets purchased a few days before the show might also be cheaper than they are right now. Trending Trump 2024: Bring Back the ‘Muslim Ban’ — and Expand It Gordon Lightfoot, Canadian Folk-Rock Troubadour, Dead at 84 Ed Sheeran Positions Copyright Trial as Betrayal of Unspoken Understanding Among Songwriters The Next Front in the GOP's War on Women: No-Fault Divorce

Buy Aerosmith Tickets Vivid Seats

Use our exclusive Rolling Stone Vivid Seats promo code RS2023 at checkout to save $20 off your $200+ order through the mobile app

3. Find Aerosmith Tickets on StubHub

Another great ticket re-seller currently offering Aerosmith farewell tour tickets is StubHub. As of writing, the cheapest tickets for Aerosmith’s first stop are at $130 on StubHub. Other shows are even cheaper; see the full list of Aerosmith tour stops on StubHub here.

Buy Aerosmith Tickets StubHub

When is the Aerosmith’s Farewell Tour? 2023 Dates, Stops

Aerosmith’s 2023 tour starts on September 2 with a performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and continues through January 26 when the band will perform their last show at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here’s a full list of the Aerosmith “Peace Out” tour dates and stops:

Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA W PPG Paints Arena

Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena

Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena

Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center

Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center

Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum

Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena

Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena

Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre Related

Buy Aerosmith Tickets Vivid Seats