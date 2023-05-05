How to Get Tickets to Aerosmith’s “Peace Out” Farewell Tour Online
Aerosmith are heading on the road one last time for a farewell tour, “Peace Out,” later this year. The extensive North American tour comes more than 50 years after Aerosmith’s formation, and exactly 50 years since the band released their eponymous debut album.
“It’s not goodbye it’s PEACE OUT! Get ready and walk this way, you’re going to get the best show of our lives,” said Aerosmith in a statement. The Black Crowes will also join Aerosmith as the tour’s special guests.
But, as with many current blockbuster shows, buying Aerosmith tickets is not as easy in 2023 as it was 50 years ago. If you’re hoping to catch the band on their final tour, read on. Below, we’ve outlined the best places to buy Aerosmith “Peace Out” tour tickets online, including reliable resale sites if you missed the initial ticket release.
Where to Buy Aerosmith Tickets Online
Tickets to Aerosmith’s farewell tour went on sale on May 5 on Ticketmaster, using the service’s Smart Queue system. You can still join the queue on Ticketmaster.com, as of writing, but authentic resale tickets are also starting to pop up on other ticketing sites as well.
Below are some of the best places to buy Aerosmith “Peace Out” tickets right now. We recommend cross-checking ticket prices between re-sellers, as prices fluctuate between sellers
1. Find Aerosmith Tickets on Ticketmaster
Official Aerosmith tour tickets are on sale now at Ticketmaster, but you’ll have to wait in a queue, and prices may still be higher than they are on the re-sale platforms below. Ticketmaster is also offering a variety of VIP packages, including packages with access to the Aerosmith “Peace Out” VIP lounge and even a package that gets you a meet and greet with Steven Tyler and Joe Perry.
2. Find Aerosmith Tickets on Vivid Seats
The easiest place to buy Aerosmith tour tickets online is Vivid Seats, which typically offers some of the lowest prices on guaranteed authentic re-sale tickets for big tours. For example, right now you can score tickets to Aerosmith’s first tour stop in Philadelphia for as little as $119 (as of writing). Last-minute tickets purchased a few days before the show might also be cheaper than they are right now.
Use our exclusive Rolling Stone Vivid Seats promo code RS2023 at checkout to save $20 off your $200+ order through the mobile app
3. Find Aerosmith Tickets on StubHub
Another great ticket re-seller currently offering Aerosmith farewell tour tickets is StubHub. As of writing, the cheapest tickets for Aerosmith’s first stop are at $130 on StubHub. Other shows are even cheaper; see the full list of Aerosmith tour stops on StubHub here.
When is the Aerosmith’s Farewell Tour? 2023 Dates, Stops
Aerosmith’s 2023 tour starts on September 2 with a performance at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and continues through January 26 when the band will perform their last show at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Here’s a full list of the Aerosmith “Peace Out” tour dates and stops:
Sept. 2 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
Sept. 6 – Pittsburgh, PA W PPG Paints Arena
Sept. 9 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
Sept. 12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Sept. 15 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Sept. 18 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Sept. 21 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
Sept. 24 – Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
Sept. 27 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Oct. 11 – Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
Oct. 14 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct. 17 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Oct. 20 – Sunrise, FL @ FLA Live Arena
Oct. 23 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
Oct. 26 – St Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Oct. 29 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Nov. 1 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Arena
Nov. 4 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Nov. 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov. 10 – Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center
Nov. 13 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center
Nov. 16 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Nov. 19 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov. 22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
Nov. 25 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
Nov. 28 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Dec. 1 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Dec. 4 – San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
Dec. 7 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum
Dec. 10 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
Dec. 28 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Dec. 31 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Jan. 4 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Arena
Jan. 7 – Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Jan. 10 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Jan. 13 – Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
Jan. 16 – Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
Jan. 19 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
Jan. 23 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Jan. 26 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
