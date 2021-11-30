How to Get Tickets to Adele’s Vegas Residency (You’ll Need a Bit of Luck and Good Timing)

Products featured are independently selected by our editorial team and we may earn a commission from purchases made from our links; the retailer may also receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

If you thought the anticipation over Adele’s new album, 30, was high, wait till you try getting tickets to see her on tour. The singer announced this week that she is launching a residency in Las Vegas, with dates kicking off in January and running through the middle of April.

But while Adele’s new album is readily available online, tickets to her Vegas residency are expected to sell out fast. And if the recent BTS tour ticket sales were any indication, a lot of fans will be left out of luck.

Want to find tickets online to see Adele’s Vegas concert? Here’s what you need to know.

When is the Adele Residency in Las Vegas?

Adele announced this week that she is coming to Las Vegas, with a four-month-long residency at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace (home to residencies in the past from the likes of Mariah Carey and Celine Dion).

The “Weekends With Adele” residency is scheduled to launch on January 21, 2022, and the singer will perform two shows each weekend through April 16, 2022. These are the first live dates Adele has announced since releasing her long-awaited fourth album, 30, in November.

When Do Adele Tickets Go On Sale?

Tickets to the Adele residency in Vegas go on sale on December 7, 2021 at 1pm ET / 10am PT on Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official place to buy tickets to Adele’s Vegas residency, though there are some decent reseller sites that will likely have Adele tickets available online as well.

How to Get Tickets to the Adele Shows in Vegas

If you want to get tickets to see Adele perform in Vegas, you’ll have to sign up for an account on Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is giving first priority to fans that are registered with their Ticketmaster Verified Fan program.

The program is free to join and signing up just requires an email and a few pieces of information (I.e. your name, location, etc.). Once you sign up, you’ll be asked to list your preference of dates to see Adele in Vegas, with the option to list up to four dates.

Register for the Verified Fan program before Thursday, December 2 at 11:59pm PT to be eligible to purchase Adele tickets before anyone else.

Verified Fans will get access to a special presale to buy Adele tickets online, and any remaining tickets will be available to the general public through a public on-sale date at Ticketmaster.com. If the BTS tickets sales are any indication though, there may not be any Adele tickets left for the public to buy.

Ticketmaster seems to say as much on their website. Per the Ticketmaster site: “Due to the limited quantity of tickets available, if demand for presale tickets is too high, there may not be a general on-sale date.”

When is the Adele Ticket Presale?

Select fans who have signed up for the Verified Fan program on Ticketmaster will be emailed a unique code that will let them purchase tickets beginning on December 7 at 1pm ET / 10am PT.

Tickets are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and only Ticketmaster account holders who have received a unique code will be able to buy the Adele tickets online. There is a four ticket limit per code, and the code cannot be reused.

Keep in mind, Ticketmaster says registering for Verified Fan is the “best way to ensure you have a chance to purchase tickets,” though it does not guarantee you a ticket to see Adele’s show.

Where to Buy Adele Tickets Online?

The short answer: you’ll have to be randomly chosen by Ticketmaster to receive a presale code and then you’ll want to log onto Ticketmaster.com right at 1pm ET on December 7 to have a chance to buy Adele tickets online. Log in with your access code and you’ll be put into a queue until the next batch of tickets (hopefully) opens up.

Our tip: be logged into Ticketmaster before 1pm ET and make sure your payment info and delivery address is up to date, so you have no delays checking out after you select your seats.

Can’t find Adele tickets on Ticketmaster? If Adele tickets are sold out, don’t give up: Ticketmaster often makes same-day seats available on the day of show, so you can try your luck and refresh the Ticketmaster website on the concert date you can to see if new Adele tickets are available.

Adele Tickets on Reseller Sites

While Ticketmaster is where Adele tickets will be first made available, you can expect to see Adele tickets available on reseller sites like StubHub, Seatgeek and Vivid Seats.

All of these sites offer authentic, verified tickets (I.e. no illegal scalpers here) and you can either find Adele tickets online by price range, or by searching for seats on a seat map (for reference, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace holds about 4100 people).

Tickets are delivered digitally (over email) and the sites all offer a buyer’s guarantee verifying that you are purchasing legitimate Adele tickets online.

Buy: Adele Tickets Hyde Park at $677+

VividSeats.com currently has Adele tickets available for her two UK dates in 2022 at London’s Hyde Park (use our exclusive Rolling Stone promo code RS15 at checkout to get $15 off). Keep checking the site to see if tickets become available for Adele’s Vegas shows as well.

The UK shows — currently scheduled for July 1 and 2 — and the Vegas residency are the only tour dates and live concerts Adele has announced in support of 30 thus far.