Celebrate 80 Years of Bob Dylan With Our New Podcast

A new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, starting with a look at our definitive new list of the top 80 Dylan covers, from Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” to Sam Cooke’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Angie Martoccio, David Browne, Andy Greene, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which includes a passionate argument over the merits of Guns N’ Roses “Knocking On Heaven’s Door” cover, a breakdown of favorite Dylan moments (his triumphant 1984 Late Show with David Letterman performance inevitably comes up), and more.

