Celebrate 80 Years of Bob Dylan With Our New Podcast

A new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now looks at the greatest Bob Dylan covers and much more

Brian Hiatt

NEW YORK - JANUARY 13-15: Bob Dylan plays a Fender Jazz bass with the harmonica around his neck while recording his album 'Bringing It All Back Home' on January 13-15, 1965 in Columbia's Studio A in New York City, New York. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

Bob Dylan plays a Fender Jazz bass with the harmonica around his neck while recording his album 'Bringing It All Back Home' on January 13-15, 1965 in Columbia's Studio A in New York City, New York.

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

A new episode of Rolling Stone Music Now celebrates Bob Dylan’s 80th birthday, starting with a look at our definitive new list of the top 80 Dylan covers, from Jimi Hendrix’s “All Along the Watchtower” to Sam Cooke’s “Blowin’ in the Wind.” Angie Martoccio, David Browne, Andy Greene, and Simon Vozick-Levinson join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which includes a passionate argument over the merits of Guns N’ Roses “Knocking On Heaven’s Door” cover, a breakdown of favorite Dylan moments (his triumphant 1984 Late Show with David Letterman performance inevitably comes up), and more.

To hear the entire episode, press play above, or download and subscribe on iTunes or Spotify.

Download and subscribe to our weekly podcast, Rolling Stone Music Now, hosted by Brian Hiatt, on iTunes or Spotify (or wherever you get your podcasts). Tune in every Friday at 1 p.m. ET to hear Rolling Stone Music Now broadcast on SiriusXM's Volume, channel 106.

