Watch Hot Chip Soundtrack Bedroom Horror Show in New ‘Spell’ Video

A couple consumed by passion are ultimately consumed by their own bed in the new video for Hot Chip’s “Spell.”

The Simon Owens-directed clip captures a man and woman in the throes of a love so intense that neither notices that their bed sheets have started to get in on the action. The disembodied bedding starts with some creepy caressing, but soon it’s fully wrapped up the man, holding him down while the pillow smothers him. As the pillows and a nearby chair sing along to the steamy chorus of “Spell,” the bed comes for the woman as well, wrapping her up, and dragging her from the room.

“Spell” appears on Hot Chip’s new album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, and actually started as a song Alexis Taylor and Joe Goddard wrote for Katy Perry while working on her 2017 album, Witness. A Bath Full of Ecstasy marks Hot Chip’s first album since 2015’s Why Make Sense?

Hot Chip will embark on a North American tour in support of A Bath Full of Ecstasy this fall. The trek launches with two shows in Brooklyn, New York, September 3rd and 4th.