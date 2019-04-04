Hot Chip Preview New Album ‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’ With Meta ‘Hungry Child’ Video

Hot Chip provide the very literal soundtrack for a couple’s breakup in the video for their new song “Hungry Child,” off their upcoming album, A Bath Full of Ecstasy, out June 21st.

Directed by Saman Kesh, the clip gleefully shatters the most basic suspension of disbelief required for music videos — that the song can’t be heard by anyone in the video. Martin Starr and Milana Vayntrub play a couple who can’t get along and when another fight breaks out, their ears are suddenly filled with the relentless thump of Hot Chip’s “Hungry Child.”

The pair furiously try to find the source of the music and when they venture out into the world, they discover that anyone they come in contact with will hear the song, too, from a taxi driver to a couples therapist. As they near their breaking point, the duo start looking for answers in the song’s lyrics, though the track’s “heart attack” refrain just causes both to start having literal heart attacks. Finally, Vayntrub’s character realizes the only way to make the music stop is to end the relationship.

Hot Chip recorded A Bath Full of Ecstasy in Paris and London, collaborating with producers Philippe Zdar and Rodaidh McDonald (this marks the first time the band has worked with outside producers). A Bath Full of Ecstasy is available to pre-order and follows the band’s 2015 album, Why Make Sense?

Hot Chip will tour Europe this summer before embarking on a headlining North American tour in September. Tickets go on sale April 12th at 10 a.m. local time.

Hot Chip Tour Dates

September 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

September 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel,

September 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale

September 10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

September 12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

September 18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater,

September 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

A Bath Full of Ecstasy Track List

1. “Melody of Love”

2. “Spell”

3. “Bath Full of Ecstasy”

4. “Echo”

5. “Hungry Child”

6. “Positive”

7. “Why Does My Mind”

8. “Clear Blue Skies”

9. “No God”