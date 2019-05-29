Hear Hot Chip’s Ecstatic New Song ‘Melody of Love’

Hot Chip released a new song, “Melody of Love,” a jubilant pop track from their forthcoming album A Bath Full of Ecstasy, out June 21st. According to a band statement, “Melody of Love” began as a 12-minute instrumental track, built from a music sample by the gospel group The Mighty Clouds of Joy.

“Under the eye of producer Rodaidh McDonald, the group turned it into a bombastic explosion of Technicolor pop. The song is about the importance of the transformative, non-verbal moment – ecstasy as personal happiness, but also of transcendence, of being outside oneself.” The band also stated that A Bath Full of Ecstasy will be marked by lead vocalist Alexis Taylor “stepping out of his comfort zone with his lyricism.”

Hot Chip previously released the single “Hungry Child” with an accompanying video. They’ll be touring in support of A Bath Full of Ecstasy this summer and fall, kicking off their North American leg on September 3rd in Brooklyn, NY.

Hot Chip Tour Dates

September 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

September 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

September 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

September 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale

September 10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS

September 12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre

September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

September 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre

September 18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

September 20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

September 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

September 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium