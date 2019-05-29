×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
Read Next See Harry Styles and Stevie Nicks Duet at Gucci Show Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Hot Chip’s Ecstatic New Song ‘Melody of Love’

‘A Bath Full of Ecstasy’ is out this June

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hot Chip released a new song, “Melody of Love,” a jubilant pop track from their forthcoming album A Bath Full of Ecstasy, out June 21st. According to a band statement, “Melody of Love” began as a 12-minute instrumental track, built from a music sample by the gospel group The Mighty Clouds of Joy.

“Under the eye of producer Rodaidh McDonald, the group turned it into a bombastic explosion of Technicolor pop. The song is about the importance of the transformative, non-verbal moment – ecstasy as personal happiness, but also of transcendence, of being outside oneself.” The band also stated that A Bath Full of Ecstasy will be marked by lead vocalist Alexis Taylor “stepping out of his comfort zone with his lyricism.”

Related

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., speaks to reporters at the Capitol in WashingtonBudget Battle, Washington, USA - 09 Apr 2019
Uhh, Of Course Mitch McConnell Is Full of Shit
Hear Hot Chip's Ecstatic New Song 'Melody of Love'

Hot Chip previously released the single “Hungry Child” with an accompanying video. They’ll be touring in support of A Bath Full of Ecstasy this summer and fall, kicking off their North American leg on September 3rd in Brooklyn, NY.

Hot Chip Tour Dates

September 3 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
September 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
September 7 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club
September 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
September 9 – Boston, MA @ Royale
September 10 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
September 12 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theatre
September 13 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre
September 14 – Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue
September 17 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
September 18 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 19 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
September 20 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
September 24 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst
September 25 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
September 27 – Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Auditorium

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1327: The Weed Issue
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad