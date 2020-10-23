Hot Chip Recruit Jarvis Cocker for ‘Straight to the Morning’

Hot Chip have teamed up with Jarvis Cocker for “Straight to the Morning,” a disco track inspired by Dua Lipa.

The clip features a group of teenage girls indulging themselves while their parents are away, making smoothies out of whipped cream and cereal, breaking vases, and having mattress fights. Cocker appears on their karaoke screen, dancing in kaleidoscopic colors: “I’ll pick you up at half-past 10/I’ll see you move by 11.”

The band and Cocker collaborated after a DJ set together at Les Bains-Douches in Paris. “‘Straight to the Morning’ is a disco anthem about going out, for a time when people really can’t, and it features our friend Jarvis Cocker urging us to go ‘straight through until the break of dawn,'” Hot Chip said in a statement. “Somehow he seems an unlikely figure in this all, and we like it that way.”

“This was the very last musical session I was involved in before lockdown,” Cocker added. “It felt very poignant to be singing a song about dancing all night long in a club whilst knowing it wouldn’t be possible to do such a thing for the foreseeable future. We danced around the studio quite a lot in the meantime though. It was fun to be a member of the Straight Through Crew for a day.”

The new single will be released on vinyl on January 15th, 2021. It features the track, a Mighty Mouse remix, and a deck of cards. You can preorder it here.

Last year, Hot Chip released A Bath Full of Ecstasy. Cocker and his band Jarv Is…dropped their debut album Beyond the Pale last summer.