Hot 97’s Summer Jam Concert Returns to New Jersey in August

After a year’s hiatus, New York hip-hop radio station Hot 97 is bringing back Summer Jam. This year, the flagship station’s annual music festival will bring rap and R&B acts to East Rutherford, New Jersey’s MetLife Station on August 22. The artist lineup is yet to be announced.

Summer Jam 2019’s lineup included Cardi B, Migos, Davido, City Girls, and Megan Thee Stallion. The first Summer Jam took place in 1994 with Wu-Tang Clan, Nas, SWV, Queen Latifah, and Gang Starr on the bill. Since then, the concert has booked marquee talent and been known for big surprises. Swizz Beats’s epic, live beat battle with Timbaland at Summer Jam 2018 served as a precursor to the digital Verzuz events that have attracted mass audiences during the pandemic.

“HOT 97’s Summer Jam is back on August 22, as the first New York metro area music festival of 2021, and we’re excited to put on an amazing show,” said Ron deCastro, HOT 97’s Market Manager, in a statement. “We are committed to health and safety as we welcome our fans back to MetLife stadium.”

Tickets will be sold to the public starting Friday, June 25, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. ET through Ticketmaster.