Mariah Carey to Host 50th Anniversary Hip-Hop Celebration at Madison Square Garden

New York’s own Hot 97 will celebrate the 50th anniversary of hip-hop at the musical heart of the genre’s birthplace: Madison Square Garden. The celebration, currently scheduled for Sept. 15, will be hosted by special guests Mariah Carey and Maxwell, two artists who exemplify hip-hop‘s extended influence beyond the realm of rap.

Wu-Tang Clan, Mary J. Blige, EPMD, Tyrese, and Sean Paul will be the night’s stars. The event’s performance line-up somewhat covers the genre’s bases, intertwining pop, R&B, and dancehall. New York radio veteran DJ Funkmaster Flex will curate the anniversary celebration to tie it all together.

The lineup of hip-hop OGs is an interesting contrast to Hot 97’s other events, like the annual Summer Jam that tries to highlight the hottest artists in the genre with each passing year. This year’s gathering featured appearances from Cardi B, Ice Spice, Coi Leray, French Montana, Fivio Foreign, Lil Tjay, and Lola Brooke.

Tyrese and Sean Paul are the only billed artists not repping New York. Mariah Carey and the hip-hop duo EPMD hail from Long Island, while Queen of Soul Mary J. Blige has roots in Yonkers. Maxwell has Brooklyn covered, and, of course, Wu-Tang Clan is still the best thing to ever come out of Staten Island.

Wu-Tang Clan are planning a hip-hop celebration of their own with the New York State of Mind tour. Co-headlined by Crown Heights-native Nas, the tour hits North America in September, about a week after Hot 97’s anniversary show. De La Soul will join us as a special guest during the run.

On Aug. 11., Live Nation and Mass Appeal will team up for their own celebration: Hip Hop 50 Live. Hosted at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, the concert will feature appearances from Run-D.M.C., Snoop Dogg, Lil Wayne, Ice Cube, and special guests during their set. There will be performances from T.I., Ghostface Killah, Common, Fat Joe, Lupe Fiasco, and Slick Rick, with more to come in the lead-up to the show.