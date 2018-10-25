Hear Hot 8 Brass Band Brilliantly Reimagine Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

Hot 8 Brass Band add a funky swagger to Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” in the New Orleans group’s new version of the 1980 post-punk song. The octet adapt the original’s melancholy vocal melody and churning bass line into punctuated horn blasts and rumbling tuba.

The band paired the song with a New Orleans-set video that reflects on heartbreak and romance. The clip shows the musicians and various strangers in motel rooms and apartments – scenes filled with dancing, arguments, sex and the ironing of sheet music. The group also performs in the street, rapping and singing the song’s chorus.

Hot 8 Brass Band saluted Joy Division’s signature single in a statement. “We fell in love with this song a long time ago,” they said collectively. “It has a deep emotional meaning. Although we do listen to a lot of funk, jazz and rap, we listen to British music all the time here in New Orleans and love England’s punk scene.” Of the song’s lyrical themes, they added, “Love tears us apart as we see friends pass and go, but of course they’re still part of us and the love we feel collectively.”

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” follows the band’s 2017 On the Spot EP.