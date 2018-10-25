Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
Read Next Review: Robyn Lets the Grooves Take Over on the Excellent 'Honey' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Hot 8 Brass Band Brilliantly Reimagine Joy Division’s ‘Love Will Tear Us Apart’

New Orleans octet add hip-hop/funk vibe to 1980 post-punk classic

By

Reporter

Ryan Reed's Most Recent Stories

View All

Hot 8 Brass Band add a funky swagger to Joy Division’s “Love Will Tear Us Apart” in the New Orleans group’s new version of the 1980 post-punk song. The octet adapt the original’s melancholy vocal melody and churning bass line into punctuated horn blasts and rumbling tuba.

The band paired the song with a New Orleans-set video that reflects on heartbreak and romance. The clip shows the musicians and various strangers in motel rooms and apartments – scenes filled with dancing, arguments, sex and the ironing of sheet music. The group also performs in the street, rapping and singing the song’s chorus.

Hot 8 Brass Band saluted Joy Division’s signature single in a statement. “We fell in love with this song a long time ago,” they said collectively. “It has a deep emotional meaning. Although we do listen to a lot of funk, jazz and rap, we listen to British music all the time here in New Orleans and love England’s punk scene.” Of the song’s lyrical themes, they added, “Love tears us apart as we see friends pass and go, but of course they’re still part of us and the love we feel collectively.”

“Love Will Tear Us Apart” follows the band’s 2017 On the Spot EP.

In This Article: Joy Division

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1320: October 3rd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad