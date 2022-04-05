Horsegirl Craft the Ultimate Indie Rock Love Story on New Song ‘World of Pots and Pans’

Chicago indie rockers Horsegirl channel their indie rock predecessors, and take a bit of music video inspiration from Ok Go, in the new clip for their latest song, “World of Pots and Pans.”

The simple video doesn’t involve elaborate treadmill choreography or anything like that, but still it finds the trio executing an impressive bit of real-time animation. In the clip, Horsegirl add and remove various objects and lyrics-embossed slides to a projector in perfect unison with the crunchy, pepped-up churn of “World of Pots and Pans.”

“It feels special to showcase our creative chemistry,” the band said of the clip in a statement, and [guitarist/singer] Nora [Cheng] was able to finally carry out her childhood dreams of making an Ok Go-ish type video.”

“World of Pots and Pans” is the third offering from Horsegirl’s upcoming debut album, Versions of Modern Performance. The band described it as the “first love song Horsegirl has ever written — or the closest thing to it,” adding, “The lyrics, inspired by the misinterpretation of a Television Personalities lyric, imagine a (possibly unrequited) romance unfolding through references to Tall Dwarfs, Belle and Sebastian, and the Pastels.”

Prior to releasing “World of Pots and Pans,” Horsegirl shared “Billy” and “Anti-Glory.” The group recorded Versions of Modern Performance — which is out June 3 via Matador — at Chicago’s Electrical Audio studio, working with celebrated indie producer John Agnello. The band will embark on a lengthy North American tour in support of the LP in July.