Chicago Indie Trio Horsegirl Get the Urge to Dance on New Song ‘Anti-Glory’

Budding Chicago indie rock outfit Horsegirl have released a new song, “Anti-Glory,” which will appear on their upcoming debut album, Versions of Modern Performance, set to arrive June 3 via Matador.

“Anti-Glory” balances its energetic core with a hypnotic buzz of guitars. Even the lead and backing vocals from co-singer/guitarists Nora Cheng and Penelope Lowenstein have a dense, droning quality to them, but all of that’s broken up with a striking chorus featuring the simple chant, “Dance, dance, dance, dance/With me.” The “Anti-Glory” music video was directed by Erin Vassilopoulos.

“We wrote ‘Anti-Glory’ almost by accident, while messing around with an old song during rehearsal,” Horsegirl said in a statement. “The song fell into place immediately, and looking back, we have no idea how we wrote it.”

“Anti-Glory” marks the second offering from Versions of Modern Performance, following “Billy,” which was released last November. The group recorded the LP at Chicago’s Electrical Audio studio, working with celebrated indie producer John Agnello.

Horsegirl have a handful of shows scheduled for this spring — including sets at South by Southwest — while they’ve also announced a full slate of European and North American dates for this summer. Following a record release show at Chicago’s Thalia Hall on June 5, the group will tour Europe. Their North American run kicks off July 15 at Wise Hall in Vancouver and wraps Aug. 6 at Petit Campus in Montreal. Tickets for the newly announced shows will go on sale this Friday, March 11, at 10 a.m. local time.

Versions of Modern Performance Tracklist

1. “Anti-glory”

2. “Beautiful Song”

3. “Live and Ski”

4. “BogBog1”

5. “Dirtbag Transformation (Still Dirty)”

6. “The Fall of Horsegirl”

7. “Electrolocation 2”

8. “Option 8”

9. “World of Pots and Pans”

10. “The Guitar Is Dead 3”

11. “Homage to Birdnoculars”

12. “Billy”

Horsegirl 2022 Tour Dates

June 5 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

July 15 – Vancouver, BC @ Wise Hall (with Dummy)

July 16 – Seattle, WA @ Neumos (with Dummy)

July 17 – Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall (with Dummy)

July 19 – San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

July 21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Zebulon (with Dummy)

July 22 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Echo (with Dummy)

July 23 – Santa Ana, CA @ Constellation Room (with Dummy)

July 26 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line (with Dummy)

July 27 – Madison, WI @ High Noon Saloon (with Dummy)

July 30 – 31 – Detroit, MI @ Mo Pop Festival

August 2 – Columbus, OH @ Rumba Cafe (with Dummy)

August 3 – Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop (with Dummy)

August 5 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground (with Dummy)

August 6 – Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus (with Dummy)