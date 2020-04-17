Hear Hootie and the Blowfish Cover R.E.M.’s ‘Losing My Religion’

Hootie and the Blowfish have released a cover of R.E.M.’s “Losing My Religion,” available to stream and purchase exclusively on Amazon Music.

“When we were cutting our teeth as a band, almost every night fans would hear us onstage covering R.E.M.,” Hootie and the Blowfish frontman and South Carolina native Darius Rucker said. ” ‘Losing My Religion’ is a song that when you first listen to it, you can feel the struggle, the back-and-forth. Plus, Peter Buck wrote the song on mandolin, and being in the South, it’s a lot of fun to perform live. We’re releasing it as a cover with Amazon Music, as I think it’s still as thrilling to people today as it was when it was first released.”

Last year, the band embarked on its sold-out Grand Therapy Tour, playing shows at Madison Square Garden in New York and other stadium venues. They released their last album, Imperfect Circle, last November, featuring the singles “Hold On” (co-written by Chris Stapleton), “Rollin’,” “Miss California,” and “Lonely on a Saturday Night.”