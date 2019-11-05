Watch Hootie & the Blowfish Perform ‘Hold On’ on ‘Ellen’

Hootie & the Blowfish performed their recent single “Hold On” on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, giving fans a taste of their new album Imperfect Circle, which dropped last week. The rollicking performance was led by singer Darius Rucker crooning the track’s optimistic lyrics: “There ain’t nothing that a little love can’t get us through/ We gotta hold on, when it feels like hope is gone.”

“Hold On” was co-written by Chris Stapleton and Jim Beavers, and is the only track on the new album that Hootie & the Blowfish didn’t have a hand in writing. Eric Paslay, Ed Sheeran and Adam Doleac also contributed co-writes to Imperfect Circle. “Hold On” was produced by Frank Rogers, along with two other tracks from the album, while Jeff Trott produced the rest. Imperfect Circle is the band’s first studio album in nearly 15 years.

During their appearance on Ellen, DeGeneres also surprised Hootie & the Blowfish with a plaque to commemorate selling more than 21 million copies of their iconic debut album Cracked Rear View, released in 1994.