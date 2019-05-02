×
Watch Hootie and the Blowfish Revive Classic ‘Hold My Hand’ on ‘Colbert’

Nineties rockers to embark on first North American tour in over 10 years this summer

Hootie and the Blowfish delivered a spirited rendition of their classic track “Hold My Hand” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Wednesday.

Released in 1994, “Hold My Hand” was the lead single off Hootie and the Blowfish’s debut album, Cracked Rear View, and it helped kick off their incredible success, peaking at Number 10 on the Billboard Hot 100. Twenty-five years later, the song’s kind vibes remained delightfully infectious as the band breezed through the track and frontman Darius Rucker embarked on clever vocal runs while the band delivered tight backing harmonies behind him.

Hootie and the Blowfish are set to kick off their massive 44-city Group Therapy Tour this summer, marking their first full-scale trek in over a decade. The run launches May 30th in Virginia Beach, Virginia and wraps with a pair of homecoming shows in Columbia, South Carolina, September 12th and 13th. Barenaked Ladies will serve as support throughout the tour.

Along with the tour, Hootie and the Blowfish are reportedly working on a new album, which would make their first since 2005’s Looking for Lucky. A release date and title have yet to be announced, though the LP will be released through the band’s new label, Universal Music Group Nashville, where Rucker is currently signed as a solo performer.

