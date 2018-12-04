Rolling Stone
Watch Thom Yorke Deliver Steely Acoustic Rendition of ‘Suspiria’ Song ‘Open Again’

Radiohead singer recorded performance at famed Electric Lady Studios

Radiohead’s Thom Yorke delivered a chilling acoustic rendition of his Suspiria track “Open Again” at the famed Electric Lady Studios in New York City during an appearance on KCRW’s “Morning Becomes Eclectic.”

The performance found Yorke giving the already haunting cut a steely new edge as his deft finger picking and soft vocals hovered against a backdrop of white noise. “Open again/ We breathe again/ Upon another shore/ Washed up,” Yorke sang over the tune’s mesmerizing arpeggios.

“Open Again” was one of four songs Yorke performed at Electric Ladyland. The rest of the set featured two additional Suspiria tracks – “Unmade” and “Suspirium” – as well as a rendition of Radiohead’s King of Limbs song, “Bloom.”

Yorke’s Suspiria soundtrack was released in October alongside Luca Guadagnino’s remake of Dario Argento’s 1977 film of the same name. To coincide with the release of the soundtrack, Yorke has been touring North America, with the trek set to wrap December 22nd in Las Vegas, Nevada.

