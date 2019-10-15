Holy Ghost! Share ‘Heaven Knows What’ Video, Starring Michael Imperioli of ‘The Sopranos’

Holy Ghost! released their music video for “Heaven Knows What” on Tuesday, starring the actor Michael Imperioli (Christopher on The Sopranos) and his son Vadim.

True to his Sopranos roots, Imperioli is shown dining at a red-sauce Italian restaurant, lip syncing the song. He sees his son staring at him across the room at the bar, and, in the next shot, Vadim has taken his place at the table, living out his father’s life.

“Heaven Knows What” was originally recorded as a demo for the soundtrack to Heaven Knows What, the 2014 Safdie brothers’ film, but wasn’t released until it was featured on Work, Holy Ghost!’s third album from earlier this year.

Holy Ghost! frontman Alex Frankel wrote of the video, “I was in Los Angeles for a work trip but by a pool and was thinking about what visual would work for ‘Heaven Knows What,’ a song I wrote about getting things wrong with people you care about and the feedback loop of human apology as a concept.”

Frankel contacted Imperioli and director Will Janowitz to see if they’d be interested in “conveying the feeling of being stuck in a loop of sorry,” later bringing on Jesse Cain as DP and Isabel Freeman as editor.

“With the help of our friends — and our new friend, Michael’s amazing son and co-star Vadim — we made something that feels right to me. Finally. And the loop was broken,” wrote Frankel.