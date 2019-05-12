See Hollywood Vampires Bring Out Steven Tyler, Marilyn Manson at L.A. Concert

Hollywood Vampires — the rock supergroup comprised of Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry — brought Steven Tyler and Marilyn Manson onstage during their concert at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles on Saturday.

Tyler joined his bandmate Perry and his all-star side project for “The Train Kept A-Rollin’,” which Aerosmith recorded in 1974, while Manson delivered a rendition of Cooper’s own 1970 track “I’m Eighteen.”

Hollywood Vampires will release 16-track album Rise, the follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut LP, on June 21st.

“Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Cooper said in a statement. “I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album. Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself have written songs on this album. What is different though is that I didn’t try to change any songs to be more ‘Alice-like.’”

The supergroup just began their seven-date West Coast tour on May 10th at the Joint in Las Vegas, Nevada with stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Scottsdale, Arizona. The final tour date is May 18th at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.