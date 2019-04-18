Hollywood Vampires Preview ‘Rise’ LP With New Song

Hollywood Vampires – the supergroup rock outfit comprising Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry – have announced their new album, Rise, which will be released on June 21st via earMUSIC. Produced by Tommy Henriksen, the 16-track set features new single, “Who’s Laughing Now.”

In the lyric video for their new song, imagery from previous live outings is interspersed with dark, animated illustrations. The theme of vindication pervades the lyrics that unfold over churning riffs: “All the things you don’t say/The gift of truth pushed me away/All the things you did say/Never mattered anyway/Ha, ha, ha, ha/Who’s laughing now, man?”

The follow-up to their 2015 self-titled debut, Rise houses primarily original material featuring contributions from each band member, with the exception of three cover songs. Depp fronts their rendition of David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Perry sings Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” and they also cover Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died.” The set also includes guests Jeff Beck and John Waters on “Welcome to Bushwackers.”

“Rise is not only a totally different animal than the first Vampires album, it is unique to anything I’ve ever been a part of,” Cooper said in a statement. “I approached it very differently than I usually do when working on an album. Each of us; Joe, Johnny, Tommy and myself have written songs on this album. What is different though is that I didn’t try to change any songs to be more ‘Alice-like.’

“Because each of us has different influences, the sound of this album is very cool,” Cooper continued. “I think that with this album, we are establishing what the Vampires’ sound really is, whereas with the first album we were more tipping our hats to our fallen rock & roll brothers.”

“Rise came from pure creative energy, which is just like playing live with the Vampires. The record showcases everyone doing what they do best without anyone looking over our shoulders,” Perry added in a statement. “There was no pressure or deadlines, allowing us to write and record an album that is one of the freest and most honest sounding records I’ve been part of. I can’t wait to perform some of these tunes live for our fans.”

Rise is available for pre-order and comes in various versions, including limited edition vinyl and box set offerings. Hollywood Vampires will embark on a tour next month, beginning on May 10th at the Joint in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rise Track List

1. “I Want My Now”

2. “Good People Are Hard to Find”

3. “Who’s Laughing Now”

4. “How the Glass Fell”

5. “The Boogieman Surprise”

6. “Welcome to Bushwackers” featuring Jeff Beck and John Waters

7. “The Wrong Bandage”

8. “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory”

9. “Git From Round Me”

10. “Heroes”

11. “A Pitiful Beauty”

12. “New Threat”

13. “Mr. Spider”

14. “We Gotta Rise”

15. “People Who Died”

16. “Congratulations”