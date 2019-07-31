Watch Hollywood Vampires Deliver Searing ‘Heroes’ Cover on ‘Corden’

The Hollywood Vampires — the supergroup of Johnny Depp, Alice Cooper and Joe Perry — performed their cover of David Bowie’s “Heroes” on The Late Late Show With James Corden Tuesday.

Depp fronted the epic slow-burner with expert care and attention, starting his vocals at a rumble and building, with each verse, to a belt. Meanwhile, Perry and Cooper crafted the song’s searing guitar parts, later providing back-up harmonies for Depp and eventually joining him at the microphone to sing the final refrain, “We can be heroes, we can be heroes.”

Hollywood Vampires’ cover of “Heroes” appears on the band’s new album Rise, which was released in June. The 16-track record was produced by Tommy Henriksen and mainly comprises original tunes, though there are also covers off the Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died” and Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory.”