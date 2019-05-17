×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
Read Next Hear Lady Antebellum's Heartbroken New Song 'What If I Never Get Over You' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hollywood Vampires Conjure Rock Monsters on New Song ‘The Boogieman Surprise’

Track will appear on supergroup’s new album, Rise

By

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All

Rock and roll supergroup the Hollywood Vampires unveiled a menacing new cut, “The Boogieman Surprise,” set to appear on their upcoming album, Rise, out June 21st via earMUSIC.

“The Boogieman Surprise” is a churning cut that finds Johnny Depp and Joe Perry trading rugged guitar riffs and crackling licks on top of a heavy drums stomp. Frontman Alice Cooper delivers a vintage vocal performance, growling, “Finalize, paralyze, specialize, scandalize/You’re gonna fake it/You ain’t ready for the boogieman surprise/You ain’t ready for the boogieman.”

“The Boogieman Surprise” has been a staple of the Hollywood Vampires’ live show since 2018, and along with releasing the studio version of the track, the band also shared a video of them performing the song at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland last year.

Rise marks the second album from the Hollywood Vampires following their 2015 self-titled debut. Unlike their first album, Rise primarily features original material written by the band, though there are still three covers: David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” and the Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died.” Jeff Beck and John Waters also guest on the song, “Welcome to Bushwackers.”

Related

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - MAY 11: Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp, Joe Perry of The Hollywood Vampires perform at The Greek Theatre on May 11, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
See Hollywood Vampires Bring Out Steven Tyler, Marilyn Manson at L.A. Concert
Aerosmith Give Rare 'Movin' Out' Performance at Las Vegas Residency

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1326: Game of Thrones
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad