Hollywood Vampires Conjure Rock Monsters on New Song ‘The Boogieman Surprise’

Rock and roll supergroup the Hollywood Vampires unveiled a menacing new cut, “The Boogieman Surprise,” set to appear on their upcoming album, Rise, out June 21st via earMUSIC.

“The Boogieman Surprise” is a churning cut that finds Johnny Depp and Joe Perry trading rugged guitar riffs and crackling licks on top of a heavy drums stomp. Frontman Alice Cooper delivers a vintage vocal performance, growling, “Finalize, paralyze, specialize, scandalize/You’re gonna fake it/You ain’t ready for the boogieman surprise/You ain’t ready for the boogieman.”

“The Boogieman Surprise” has been a staple of the Hollywood Vampires’ live show since 2018, and along with releasing the studio version of the track, the band also shared a video of them performing the song at the Montreux Jazz Festival in Switzerland last year.

Rise marks the second album from the Hollywood Vampires following their 2015 self-titled debut. Unlike their first album, Rise primarily features original material written by the band, though there are still three covers: David Bowie’s “Heroes,” Johnny Thunder’s “You Can’t Put Your Arms Around a Memory” and the Jim Carroll Band’s “People Who Died.” Jeff Beck and John Waters also guest on the song, “Welcome to Bushwackers.”