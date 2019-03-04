Hollywood Vampires Plot Spring Tour

Hollywood Vampires, the rock supergroup founded by Alice Cooper, Johnny Depp and Joe Perry, will embark on a short North American tour this spring.

The seven-date trek kicks off May 10th at the Joint in Las Vegas, Nevada and includes stops in Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Scottsdale, Arizona. The tour wraps May 18th at the Fantasy Springs Casino in Indio, California.

Tickets will go on sale March 8th at 10 a.m. local time, though tickets for the Indio gig are already available. A presale for fan club members will start March 5th at 10 a.m. local time. Complete information is available on the Hollywood Vampire’s website.

Hollywood Vampires formed and released their self-titled debut in 2015. Though the group has yet to announce a follow-up, they have been touring steadily over the past few years.

For both Cooper and Perry, the Hollywood Vampires trek will come on top of tours with their other outfits. Cooper is set to embark on a co-headlining tour with Halestorm in July, while he’s also reportedly prepping to release new solo music before that trek starts. Meanwhile, Perry and Aerosmith are set to launch their Las Vegas residency, Deuces Are Wild, April 6th, before bringing the show to the East Coast for a string of dates in August.

Hollywood Vampire Tour Dates

May 10 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Joint

May 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek

May 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Warfield Theatre

May 14 – Denver, CO @ The Fillmore

May 16 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sandia Casino

May 17 – Scottsdale, AZ @ Talking Stick Casino

May 18 – Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Casino