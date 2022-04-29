 Watch Holly Humberstone Floats in Carefree 'Sleep Tight' Video - Rolling Stone

Holly Humberstone Floats in a Self-Driving Minivan in Carefree ‘Sleep Tight’ Video

New song is co-written by Matty Healy of the 1975

By

Put on a seatbelt, Holly! On Friday, Holly Humberstone released the music video for her sweet yet melancholic single “Sleep Tight” and it follows her as she rides a messy minivan through a sleepy neighborhood.

“I wrote the song during the first summer out of lockdown, which was a pretty crazy time for my friends and me. We finally had our freedom back and it kind of felt like we had nothing to lose after such a difficult few months,” Humberstone tells Rolling Stone, as she premieres the song’s video. “I wanted the video to have this lighthearted and carefree feeling and ultimately be something fun at heart.”

Humberstone enlisted none other than the 1975’s Matty Healy to piece together the song’s lyrics after the two worked together on “Please Don’t Leave Just Yet” from her debut EP.

“I feel like Matty has this amazing energy that takes us to places that I’d never usually go to sonically and lyrically,” says Humberstone. “We always end up with something really different, and I feel like that’s why ‘Sleep Tight’ is one of my favorites. It just sounded so positive and summery!”

After releasing her EP The Walls Are Way Too Thin last year, Humberstone has dropped a set of singles, including “London Is Lonely” and “I Would Die 4 U” this year.

“I write about universal things that everyone is going through and that everyone can probably relate to somehow,” she says. “I hope fans know that I’m just like them, I’m genuinely just trying to figure everything out, and turning those feelings into songs is just my way of doing that. I hope I feel like a friend to them or even just someone who understands.

The new music from Humberstone comes as she hits the road for the Sour tour with Olivia Rodrigo, whom she credits as a “huge inspiration” to her career. “There is so much vulnerability in her music I feel like it’s going to make for a really special live show and I will definitely be bawling my eyes out every night!” she says. “It’s exciting to be bringing my songs to places I never thought I’d get to visit and I feel very lucky!”

