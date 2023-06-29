Holly Humberstone Had to Yearn for Home to Make Her Debut Album ‘Paint My Bedroom Black’

Fresh off releasing a two-pack of singles earlier this week, Holly Humberstone has announced her highly-anticipated debut album Paint My Bedroom Black, dropping Oct. 13.

The 23-year-old singer-songwriter from Grantham, England, has kept fans satiated with two stellar EPs, Falling Asleep At The Wheel and The Walls Are Way Too Thin, as well as numerous singles leading up to the album announcement.

In a statement, Humberstone said of Paint My Bedroom Black, “I spent most of last year on the road, and although I kept busy and enjoyed touring for the most part, I found myself retreating back to empty hotel rooms in foreign cities every night while watching my life at home carry on without me through my phone screen. Late at night, I felt the panic of being left behind the most. Yearning for home, I never felt like I was totally present wherever I was in the world.”

Most recently, Humberstone shared “Antichrist” and “Room Service,” which encapsulate her artistic range — one track is a quiet reflection on life on the road, while the other is a full-fledged pulsating pop track taking responsibility and accepting one’s role in a love turned sour.

“I genuinely cared about this person and wanted so badly to make it work, but I knew something wasn’t right; that my heart wasn’t fully in it,” Humberstone said of the past relationship she sings about on “Antichrist.”

"I basically felt like the worst person in the world; like the Antichrist. I really felt that I was toxic to be around, and the guilt and self-loathing that came with that manifested itself in this song."

Humberstone is bringing Paint My Bedroom Black on the road with a special show at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles in August, followed by mini festival run. She currently has sets scheduled at Lollapalooza, Osheaga Music and Arts Festival and Outside Lands Festival.

Humberstone has stayed busy the last couple of years. In 2022, she was the opening act for Girl in Red’s ‘Make It Go Quiet Tour’ and half of Olivia Rodrigo’s buzzy ‘Sour Tour.’ She also embarked on her own headline tour in the United States and United Kingdom, punctuated by a sold-out night at New York’s famed Webster Hall. Before then, she picked up the Rising Star Award at the BRITs, an accolade that Ellie Goulding, Sam Smith, and most recently, FLO have gone home with.