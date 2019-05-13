The Hold Steady Plot Summer Weekend Shows

The Hold Steady will host weekend-long residencies in a handful of cities across North America later this summer.

The band’s “Constructive Summer 2019” series will launch with three shows at the Crocodile in Seattle, Washington, August 15th, 16th and 17th. The band will then play three gigs in Chicago, Illinois, October 22nd through 24th, with the first and last shows at Thalia Hall, and the middle gig at the Empty Bottle. The Hold Steady will then perform in Nashville, Tennessee September 5th through 7th and Boston, Massachusetts September 12th through 15th.

Tickets for the “Constructive Summer” shows will go on sale May 17th at 10 a.m. local time. Both single-night tickets and three-night passes will be available. Complete information is available on the Hold Steady’s website.

Along with the “Constructive Summer” shows, the Hold Steady also announced their fourth “Massive Nights” weekend, set to take place December 4th through 7th at Brooklyn Bowl in New York City. Individual tickets and passes will also go on sale May 17th at 10 a.m. local time.

In March, the Hold Steady released a new song, “The Last Time That She Talked to Me.” The track followed a series of four double-singles, released via Bandcamp between 2017 and 2018: “Entitlement Crew”/”A Snake in the Shower,” “Eureka”/”Esther,” “The Stove & the Toaster”/”Star 18” and “Confusion in the Marketplace”/”T-Shirt Tux.”

The Hold Steady released their most recent studio album, Teeth Dreams, in 2014. In April, frontman Craig Finn released his fourth solo album, I Need a New War.

The Hold Steady Tour Dates

August 15 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

August 16 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

August 17 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

August 22 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

August 23 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

August 24 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall

September 5 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

September 6 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

September 7 – Nashville, TN @ Basement East

September 12 – Boston, VA @ The Sinclair

September 13 – Boston, VA @ The Sinclair

September 14 – Boston, VA @ The Sinclair

September 15 – Boston, VA @ The Sinclair

December 4 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

December 5 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

December 6 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl

December 7 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Bowl