Odd Future’s Hodgy Shares Hard-Hitting Single ‘We Never Knew’

Odd Future member Hodgy has released a new single, “We Never Knew,” co-produced by the rapper’s frequent collaborator and fellow Odd Future member Left Brain, a.k.a. Vyron Turner.

“We Never Knew” will appear on Hodgy’s upcoming project, Entitled, out May 20 via SoundCloud’s artist services division, Poortrait Records/Repost. The rapper has previously unveiled several songs from the EP, including “Into Someone” and “Everyday,” which was produced by Gorillaz’s Jeff Wootton.

The five-song EP is Hodgy’s first release since his 2016 debut solo LP, Fireplace. Since then, the rapper has been focusing on his personal life, including going to recovery for addiction and moving from Los Angeles to Toronto with his family.

Hodgy was an original member of Odd Future alongside Tyler, the Creator, Left Brain, The Super 3, and Casey Veggies. He’s appeared on several tracks by his former bandmates, including Earl Sweatshirt’s “Moonlight” and Tyler, the Creator’s “Jamba.” He and Left Brain formed the duo MellowHype, which released several albums and mixtapes before calling it quits.

Entitled is available to pre-save here.