H&M Pulls Justin Bieber Merch After Pop Star Called It ‘Trash’

In a pop-star/fashion kerfuffle way less depressing than anything Kanye West’s been involved in lately, H&M has yanked a line of Justin Bieber merch after the pop star called the designs “trash” on social media.

In a statement shared with Rolling Stone, the fast-fashion behemoth said they would stop selling the Bieber items in stores and online “out of respect for the collaboration and Justin Bieber.”

A rep for Bieber did not immediately return a request for comment.

The decision was announced one day after Bieber slammed the line on Instagram Stories, calling the merch “trash” and telling his fans flatly, “I wouldn’t buy it if I were you.”

Bieber also claimed he never approved the clothing line, which included hoodies, shirts, tote bags, and other items. Some of the pieces had Bieber’s face on them, while others read “World Tour*” or were emblazoned with a line from his 2021 song “Ghost” (“I miss you more than life”).

H&M, however, disputed Bieber's claim, saying, "H&M followed proper approval procedures."

Aside from quibbling with H&M and being named as a defendant in a class action lawsuit over the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFTs, Bieber has had a relatively quiet few months after he decided to take some time off the road and focus on his health. Back in June, the singer announced that he’d been diagnosed with Ramsay-Hunt syndrome, which left his face partially paralyzed and forced him to cancel a run of shows. Then, in September, following a festival date in Brazil, Bieber decided to postpone the rest of his Justice world tour through 2023 as he continued to focus on his health.

“After getting off stage [in Brazil], the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to mark my health the priority right now,” Bieber said in a statement. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need to rest and get better.”