Hear Hinds Take on the Clash’s Punk Classic, ‘Spanish Bombs’

Madrid-based indie rock group Hinds have released a cover of the Clash’s 1979 song “Spanish Bombs.”

In the original song, Joe Strummer muses on the tense political landscape of Spain in the Seventies after the 1975 death of dictator Francisco Franco. Hinds revamp the song with a spooky, lo-fi jangle wholly their own — as well as glimmers of authentic Castellano.

“We’ve always loved doing covers. Maybe ’cause it’s the way we started, or maybe because there are so many good songs in the world already that we wish we had written,” the band wrote in a press release. “The Clash were my mom’s forever favorite band… so it is always beautiful to connect generations through music. As Spaniards, we don’t usually get shout-outs in songs, like New York or London, so the Clash writing a song about our civil war made us feel honored. We recorded it during our last day in the studio, pretty much live, while recording our third album.”

Hinds’ new album, A Prettiest Curse, is out now on Mom + Pop Records. Watch the band perform their new songs at home in Rolling Stone‘s exclusive In My Room session.