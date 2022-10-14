Watch TikTok Twins and ‘High School’ Stars Seazynn and Railey Gililand Share Their Lives in 15 songs

TikTok creators Seazynn and Railey Gilliland star as fellow identical twins Tegan and Sara in the new Amazon Freevee series High School, based on the musicians’ memoir of the same name.

Set against the backdrop of ‘90s grunge and rave culture, High School is a coming-of-age story about the twins’ parallel self-discoveries through music and relationships. The series, streaming on Amazon Freevee starting October 14, is written and directed by Clea DuVall, who has also directed music videos for Tegan and Sara in the past.

Tegan and Sara discovered the twins on TikTok. Railey and Seazynn will make their professional acting debut in the show. While they never planned on pursuing performing careers, they were very excited for the opportunity to take on a new challenge acting in this series.

Seazynn and Railey stopped by Rolling Stone’s video studio to share the 15 songs that shaped their own high school experiences. The sisters selected tracks that remind them of nostalgic moments with friends, family, and first loves.

“I would say we have pretty similar music taste,” Railey said. “We show each other new music, and we just spend so much time together that it’s just kind of inevitable.”

They both picked songs that remind them of freedom and good times with friends, including “Champagne & Sunshine” by PLVTINUM and Tarro, “Tongue tied” by Grouplove, and “Phone down” by Lost kings featuring Emily Warren.

They also share a habit of mishearing lyrics. Railey will unintentionally send sad songs, such as “1-800-273-8255” by Logic, Alessia Cara, and Khalid, to friends because she doesn’t listen closely to the words.

While when Seazynn first heard “When You Love Someone” by James TW, she thought he sang “two moms are better than one” instead of “two homes.” As a queer teenager, she related to the song, and Railey has a video of her singing the song – with the misheard lyrics, of course.

They take a lot of videos of each other singing, and Railey has a clip of Seazynn dancing to “The Story Never Ends” by Lauv, and Seazynn’s other dance jam is “10 Victoria Secret Models” by MAX and Whethan.

“If I was in the car, I was always dancing to this song,” Seazynn said. “If I was at school, absolutely not; I’m not dancing at school.”

Railey liked to channel her main character moment while walking down the hallways at school and listening to “Bad at Love” by Halsey, one of her favorite artists. She also expressed a love for Rihanna and chose her song “Needed Me.”

Seazynn’s repeat song of choice was “Hey There, Delilah” by Plain White T’s, which she found “very relatable.” She was introduced to the song “Wasted Youth” by Fletcher by someone she was dating who also happened to be in the music video and now the song is one of her favorties.

Railey remembers listening to the song “Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare)” by Kid Cudi, MGMT, and Ratatat on Sunday’s at home. Railey and Seazynn appreciated the song despite being criticized by their peers.

Most of their song choices come from remembering freewheeling good times with friends like “Ain’t It Fun” by Paramore (Seazynn’s pick) and “Young Dumb and Broke” by Khalid (Railey’s).

Watch the video to learn more about the songs that defined high school for Railey and Seazynn, and stream High School now on Amazon Freevee.