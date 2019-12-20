Zoe Kravitz Stars in Teaser for Hulu’s ‘High Fidelity’ Remake

Hulu has released its first teaser trailer for High Fidelity, a 10-episode series adapted from the 1995 Nick Hornby novel and the 2000 film starring John Cusack and Jack Black. The show features Zoe Kravitz in the gender-flipped lead role, and premieres February 14th.

Kravitz, who’s also credited as an executive producer, stars as Rob, a record store owner in the rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Crown Heights, Brooklyn — a departure from the London setting of the novel and the Chicago setting of the movie adaptation.

“We’ve got a little bit of everything — punk, electronic, hip-hop, rock,” Kravitz tells the camera in the trailer. “To quote our one Yelp review: ‘Decently curated cuts, unpretentious location, owner’s a little rude. Two-and-a-half stars.'”

Throughout the show, Rob visits five past relationships through the music and pop culture that surrounds her. In the teaser, we see her panicking over the return of one particular ex to the city, and her tendency to “overthink things,” like his involvement with a new girl named Lily.

High Fidelity also stars Da’Vine Joy Randolph, David H. Holmes, Jake Lacy and Kingsley Ben-Adir. Russian Doll showrunner Natasha Lyonne is credited as a director on one of the episodes.