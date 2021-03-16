Hiatus Kaiyote Preview New Album With ‘Get Sun’

Australian group Hiatus Kaiyote return with new song “Get Sun” featuring Brazilian composer/arranger Arthur Verocai from their upcoming album, Mood Valiant. The LP arrives on June 25th via Brainfeeder Records/Ninja Tune.

“Surface it will suffice/The clay grows dry/But you keep your borders guarded,” frontwoman Naomi “Nai Palm” Saalfield sings on the opening verse. “And the heights of which you own/Feed me rhinestones/Bowing into the void.”

Though Mood Valiant is the band’s first album in six years following 2015’s Choose Your Weapon, the band began working on their third record while on tour. They had completed most of the backing tracks by 2018, but then Nai Palm was diagnosed with breast cancer and underwent treatment and recovery.

“When you think your life is going to be taken away from you, it makes you think about who you are,” she said in a statement. “I guess after the breast cancer scare I decided that I needed to prove to life that the offering I have is genuine. My only wish is to live and offer my experience of time and beauty.”

In 2019, the band traveled to Rio de Janeiro to work with Verocai, who added strings and horns to “Get Sun.” Their session with Verocai and visit to Brazil inspired them to create two more tracks for Mood Valiant.

Mood Valiant Tracklist

1. “Flight of the Tiger Lily”

2. “Sip Into Something Soft”

3. “Chivalry Is Not Dead”

4. “And We Go Gentle”

5. “Get Sun” featuring Arthur Verocai

6. “All the Words We Don’t Say”

7. “Hush Rattle”

8. “Rose Water”

9. “Red Room”

10. “Sparkle Tape Break Up”

11. “Stone or Lavender”

12. “Blood and Marrow”