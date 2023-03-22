Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Big Freedia to Headline Newport Jazz Festival

Herbie Hancock, Thundercat, Big Freedia, Jon Batiste, Kamasi Washington, Diana Krall, Charles Lloyd, and Vijay Iyer will lead this year’s Newport Jazz Festival lineup. The event, set for Aug. 4-6 at Fort Adams State Park in Rhode Island, marks the 69th edition of the annual festival.

Other acts include Samara Joy, DOMi & JD Beck, Arooj Aftab, DJ Pee .Wee (aka Anderson .Paak), Big Gigantic, Alfa Mist, Cautious Clay, Durand Jones, and the War & Treaty. Special ensembles include Newport Jazz artistic director Christian McBride's annual Jam Jawn, MoodSwing, Scary Goldings featuring John Scofield, Superblue, Orrin Evans Quintet, and the Bill Charlap Trio. More artists will be announced soon.

Specially priced three-day tickets, which cost $239.99, go on sale Wednesday, March 22 at 1 p.m. EST via DICE. Special pricing will be available for 24 hours, ending Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. EST. All full-price three-day, two-day and single-day tickets go on sale Thursday, March 23 at 1 p.m. EST. Full price three-day passes will go for $281.19.

Children under 10 are free with a maximum of two children attending per ticketed adult. Children 10 and over will need to purchase a full priced admission ticket. Current students aged 10-25 are eligible for student tickets.