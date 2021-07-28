H.E.R. on Her New Album, Working With DJ Khaled, Mastering Van Halen Solos, and Much More

Fresh from winning a Song of the Year Grammy for “I Can’t Breathe” and an Academy Award for “Fight For You” from Judas and the Black Messiah, H.E.R. appears on the latest episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast for an in-depth interview.

She goes deep on the making of her long-awaited new album Back of My Mind, explains what it was like to collaborate with DJ Khaled, reminisces about her child-prodigy years (she was signed at 14), explains her path to mastering multiple instruments (one of the first guitar solos she ever learned was Eddie Van Halen’s on “Beat It”), reflects on the challenges of incorporating live playing into modern R&B, introduces her dog, Mochi, and much more.

