H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival R.E.T.U.R.N.S. With Jazmine Sullivan, Doechii, PartyNextDoor

H.E.R.’s Lights On Festival will return on Sept. 16 and 17 for the first time since 2021 — and it has found a new home at the Shoreline Amphitheater in Mountain View, California. With H.E.R. and Friends at the helm as the two-day weekend festival’s headliners, the singer is also bringing along some of R&B’s top players to round out the lineup.

Jazmine Sullivan will headline the first night of the event. The weekend will also see performances from PartyNextDoor, Don Toliver, Alina Baraz, Toosii, Smino, Syd, Doechii, DVSN, Kiana Ledé, UMI, Amerie, Ayra Starr, Ravyn Lenae, Uncle Waffles, Flo, and more.

“I’m so excited ‘Lights On Festival’ will be making its return,” H.E.R. shared in a statement. “It’s my favorite way to wind down the summer by having two days filled with great R&B music. I am so proud to reveal the extraordinary talent we have on the bill this year and can’t wait for everyone to see what’s to come!”

Symba, Alex Vaughn, Rexx Life Raj, Q, Tanerélle, Leon Thomas, Kyle Dion, Jozzy, Karri, Saint Harison DJ Set, Esta, and Andre Power will also perform.

General sale for the Lights On Festival will begin on Friday, June 30, at 12 p.m. PST. The festival will be fully general admission.

This year marks the third iteration of the R&B singer’s festival event. It was first launched in 2019 and made its post-pandemic return in 2021. Its past performers have included Erykah Badu, Bryson Tiller, Ari Lennox, Ty Dolla $ign, Keyshia Cole, Jhené Aiko, Daniel Caesar, Summer Walker, Ari Lennox, Kiana Ledé, DaniLeigh, Melii, and more.