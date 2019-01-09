Watch Five-Time Grammy Nominee H.E.R. Get ‘Carried Away’ on ‘Corden’

H.E.R. appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Tuesday night to perform her song “Carried Away.” The rising R&B star received five nominations for the 2019 Grammy Awards, including Best New Artist and Album of the Year.

H.E.R. launched her performance on the acoustic guitar, lifting up the smooth, hypnotic tune before her back-up singers’ harmonies and backing band flew it to outer space. Halfway through the track, which appears on her 2018 EP I Used to Know Her: Part 2, she asked the audience if she can jam out with her band. During the encouraging cheers, she lifted up her bass guitar and showed off her skills on that instrument before seamlessly transitioning over to the keyboards. She ended the performance back behind the microphone.

Prior to the performance, H.E.R. also did a quick interview with Corden, noting that her name stands for “having everything revealed.” It was a symbol of heartbreak and the “evolution of woman” as well as her desire to ensure that the focus of her career is on her music and not on her image.

Only a couple years into her career, the 21-year-old is up for five Grammy Awards this year, many of which recognize her 2017 self-titled compilation of previously released EPs. For H.E.R., it was was the ultimate marker of her early success. “That’s something I dreamed about as a kid,” she told Rolling Stone of getting nominated. “I practiced a Grammy speech as a child when I couldn’t sleep.”