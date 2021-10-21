Watch H.E.R.’s Emotional Performance of ‘For Anyone’ on ‘Colbert’

H.E.R. stopped by The Late Show to showcase her song “For Anyone.” Performing with a live band, H.E.R. gave the tune an intimate, emotive feel.

“For Anyone” comes off H.E.R.’s most recent album, Back of My Mind, which dropped in June. The album includes singles “Damage” and “Come Through,” and also features “Hold On,” which H.E.R. performed with Chris Stapleton during the 2021 CMT Awards.

In September, the musician teamed up with Kane Brown for “Blessed & Free,” which the pair wrote with an army of co-writers — Ilsey Juber, Denzel Michael-Akil Baptiste, David Biral, and Russell James Chell Jr.

Earlier this summer it was announced that H.E.R. will make her big-screen debut in the upcoming film adaptation of the Broadway musical version of The Color Purple. The Grammy- and Oscar-winning singer is set to play Squeak — a juke joint waitress/aspiring singer — in the film adaptation produced by Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, the 1985 film’s star and director.