H.E.R. Performs Oscar-Nominated ‘Fight for You’ on ‘Fallon’

H.E.R. performed her song from the Judas and the Black Messiah soundtrack, “Fight for You,” on The Tonight Show Monday, April 12th.

The performance appeared to be filmed in one long shot, and it opened with H.E.R. singing the track and playing drums in an otherwise empty alley. By the song’s end, however, H.E.R. had shuffled to the other end of the street where she delivered the soulful protest song alongside her full band.

“Fight for You” was recently nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars. The song plays over the film’s end credits and appears on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album, which features contributions from Nas A$AP Rocky, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z, and more.

A music video for “Fight for You” arrived earlier this month as well. The clip paired archival footage and scenes from Judas and the Black Messiah as it chronicled the history of the Black Panthers, the rise of Fred Hampton, the increased scrutiny of the police and FBI, and how the betrayal of informant William O’Neal led to Hampton’s assassination.