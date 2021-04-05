H.E.R. Drops Powerful New Video for ‘Judas and the Black Messiah’ Song ‘Fight for You’

H.E.R. has released a new video for her song, “Fight for You,” which appears on the soundtrack for the film, Judas and the Black Messiah.

The clip sets the singer’s graceful soul protest song to a condensed, but impactful, overview of the history of the Black Panther Party and its leader Fred Hampton. The video blends archival footage with scenes from Judas and the Black Messiah as it covers the work the Black Panthers did for their communities, Hampton’s rise to chairman, the increased scrutiny of the police and FBI and how the betrayal of informant William O’Neal led to Hampton’s assassination.

“Fight for You” was recently nominated for Best Original Song at this year’s Oscars. The song plays over the film’s end credits and also appears on Judas and the Black Messiah: The Inspired Album, which features contributions from Nas, A$AP Rocky, Nipsey Hussle, Jay-Z and more.

Judas and the Black Messiah is up for six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Original Screenplay and Best Supporting Actor for its two stars, Daniel Kaluuya and Lakeith Stanfield.