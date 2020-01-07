 Henry Rollins Partners With LA Tourism for 5-Part YouTube Series - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next Best Movies to See in Jan.: 'Grudge,' 'Bad Boys for Life,' 'Underwater' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Henry Rollins Wants to Help You Navigate L.A.

Former Black Flag frontman offers tips on navigating LAX and the City of Angels

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Henry Rollins has partnered with Los Angeles Tourism for a five-part YouTube series offering tips and tricks on how to navigate a visit to the City of Angels.

“To help travelers coming in and out of LAX in 2020, we enlisted one of our favorite world travelers, Rollins, to share his tips for a seamless travel experience,” a representative for LA Tourism said in a statement.

Rollins’s Rules premieres Tuesday with a clip on Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), above, with the former Black Flag frontman offering tips on check-in, luggage, dining and even airport therapy dogs. Four more episodes will premiere each day this week on Discover LA’s YouTube channel, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Rollins’ last music release was in 2018, when he appeared on William Shatner’s Christmas album alongside Iggy Pop, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Todd Rundgren and Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson. Rollins joined Shatner on his rendition of “Jingle Bells.”

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.