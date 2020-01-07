Henry Rollins Wants to Help You Navigate L.A.

Henry Rollins has partnered with Los Angeles Tourism for a five-part YouTube series offering tips and tricks on how to navigate a visit to the City of Angels.

“To help travelers coming in and out of LAX in 2020, we enlisted one of our favorite world travelers, Rollins, to share his tips for a seamless travel experience,” a representative for LA Tourism said in a statement.

Rollins’s Rules premieres Tuesday with a clip on Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), above, with the former Black Flag frontman offering tips on check-in, luggage, dining and even airport therapy dogs. Four more episodes will premiere each day this week on Discover LA’s YouTube channel, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook.

Rollins’ last music release was in 2018, when he appeared on William Shatner’s Christmas album alongside Iggy Pop, Brad Paisley, Judy Collins, ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons, Todd Rundgren and Jethro Tull’s Ian Anderson. Rollins joined Shatner on his rendition of “Jingle Bells.”