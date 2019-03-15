Hear Hellyeah Preview Last Album With Vinnie Paul With Blistering ‘333’

Metal supergroup Hellyeah unveiled a devastating new track, “333,” from their next album, which will be their last to feature late drummer Vinnie Paul. The as-yet-untitled LP is set to arrive June 28th.

Paul’s drumming is the driving force behind “333” as he hammers out a relentless barrage that carries the guitars and punctuates the vocals of singer Chad Gray. The track also arrives with a video in which Hellyeah perform the cut in a red-lit club while Gray belts the lyrics as he walks down the street.

In a statement, Gray said Paul came up with the idea for “333,” praising the late musician not just for his abilities as a drummer, but a producer and composer as well. “This song was his baby; it belonged to and came from him,” Gray said. “Unfortunately, by the time I was ready to actually write the lyrics, it was after Vinnie had passed. The lyrics embrace and recognize the feelings that most metal fans have. Being treated like outcasts and being judged for the way we look or dress. It’s a reminder to all the metal fans that no matter what, you will always have a place in our worldwide metal community. With that said… Welcome to the family! We’re all the root of half evil reppin’ 333!”

“333” marks the first offering from Hellyeah’s upcoming sixth LP, which is available to pre-order. The album follows the group’s 2014 effort, Blood for Blood.

Hellyeah will perform a special one-night only tribute concert to Paul, May 11th at the House of Blues in Las Vegas, Nevada. Tickets are on sale and a portion of each ticket sold will be donated to the American Heart Association in Paul’s honor.

Paul – who co-founded Pantera – died last June at the age of 54. The cause of death was a heart condition that restricts the heart’s ability to pump blood, as well as severe coronary artery disease.