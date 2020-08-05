Feminist Singer Helen Reddy Gets Her Own Biopic With ‘I Am Woman’ Trailer

Australian-American singer Helen Reddy, known for her feminist empowerment anthems and activism during the Seventies, is getting her own biopic, I Am Woman. The first full-length trailer was released on Wednesday, and the movie will be out in theaters and on-demand on September 11th.

Tilda Cobham-Hervey portrays Reddy, who starts out as a struggling artist in New York during the mid-Sixties, balancing her career with her own family life. Despite finding a friend and confidante in rock journalist Lillian Roxon (Danielle Macdonald), Reddy struggles to impress the male executives at major labels, particularly when she starts to challenge the patriarchy in her music.

“Did it ever occur to you men to ask women what they want to listen to?” she tells a room full of label gatekeepers.

Backed by her reluctant manager and husband Jeff Wald (Evan Peters), Reddy manages to score a recording contract and push her message through a string of early Seventies hits, including 1971’s “I Am Woman,” before the pressures of fame once again bear down on her.

The biopic was directed by Unjoo Moon, who also helmed the 2012 Tony Bennett documentary The Zen of Bennett. Moon produced I Am Woman together with Rosemary Blight; the film was written by Emma Jensen and distributed by Quiver Distribution.