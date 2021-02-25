Helado Negro Covers David Bowie’s ‘Sound and Vision’ for Tribute Album

Helado Negro has dropped a cover of David Bowie’s “Sound and Vision,” set to appear on a Bowie tribute album from BBE Music.

“The cover I imagined was something living in between sleep and awake where sound and vision dominate,” Helado Negro says. “Residue from your dream state mixed in with waking up and stirring into what the day will be.”

The “Sound and Vision” cover follows We Are King’s rendition of “Space Oddity,” Bowie’s first major hit, also appearing on the BBE Music compilation. The album, titled Modern Love, features contributions from Jeff Parker, We Are KING, Meshell Ndegeocello, Khruangbin, Matthew Tavares, L’Rain, Nia Andrews, and more, and will highlight Bowie’s connection to genres pioneered by artists of color: soul, R&B, jazz, funk, and gospel.

Music executive and DJ Drew McFadden, who oversaw the project, says: “I felt that the connection between Bowie and R&B, jazz, funk, gospel, and all things soulful, had never really been explored before — at least not so much in covers, which tend to lean more toward rock and pop. Certainly, there’s been plenty of Bowie covers over the years, but none that have really tapped into what seems to have been a big part of his core musical style and direction.”

Modern Love will be released on May 28th.

Modern Love Tracklist

1. “Life on Mars” by Miguel Atwood-Ferguson

2. “Sound & Vision” by Healdo Negro

3. “Lady Grinning Soul” by Kit Sebastian

4. “Soul Love” by Jeff Parker and The New Breed (feat. Ruby Parker)

5. “Panic in Detroit” by Sessa

6. “The Man Who Sold The World” by The Hics

7. “Right” by Khruangbin

8. “Silly Boy Blue” by Nia Andrews

9. “Chant of the Ever Circling Skeletal Family” by Foxtrott

10. “Move On” by L’Rain

11. “Tonight” by Eddie Chacon & John Carroll Kirby

12. “Golden Years” by Léa Sen

13. “Modern Love” by Jonah Mutono

14. “Where Are We Now” by Bullion

15. “Fantastic Voyage” by Meshell Ndegeocello

16. “Heroes” by Matthew Tavares

17. “Space Oddity” by We Are KING