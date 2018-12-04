Heart Live Album Features Alice in Chains, Dave Navarro

The members of Heart, who are still sorting out seemingly irreconcilable differences, will mark their legacy with a new concert recording, Live in Atlantic City. The gig, which was recorded in 2006 for VH1’s Decades Rock Live broadcast, will be available on LP, CD, DVD and Blu-ray, and it will feature a new mix and new mastering. The concert featured guest appearances by Alice in Chains, Dave Navarro, Rufus Wainwright, Carrie Underwood and Guns N’ Roses Duff McKagan, among others. All of the guests participated in the evening’s finale of “Barracuda.” The release is due out January 25th.

Video of their performance of “Lost Angel,” one of the few tracks not to feature a special guest, finds Ann and Nancy Wilson giving the seven-minute song a passionate, acoustic performance. The tune comes from the band’s 2004 album, Jupiters Darling, and since it was the group’s current album at the time, they put their all into it, with Nancy jumping as she played the riff in her frilly coat and Ann headbanging during the instrumental break.

Heart haven’t played together since 2016. That year, a rift developed between Ann and Nancy when Ann’s husband physically assaulted Nancy’s teenaged twin sons; he subsequently pleaded guilty to two non-felony assault charges. Ann subsequently went on tour as Ann Wilson of Heart and Nancy formed a new band, Roadcase Royale. Ann told Rolling Stone last year that the band was on hiatus. “I do see a positive way forward and that’s our friendship,” Ann said. “Nancy and I didn’t do this thing. We are each other’s friends and have been and will after this. Right now, we’re supporting each of our families.”

At the Atlantic City concert, the sisters played many of their biggest hits (“Magic Man,” “Straight On,” “Alone”) as well as cover songs with their guests (“Rooster,” “Would?”). CD and LP copies of the Live in Atlantic City release feature a bonus track performance of the sisters performing Alice in Chains’ “Would?” with that band and McKagan.

Live in Atlantic City Track List

1. “Bébé Le Strange” (with Dave Navarro)

2. “Straight On” (with Dave Navarro)

3. “Crazy On You” (with Dave Navarro)

4. “Lost Angel”

5. “Even It Up” (with Gretchen Wilson)

6. “Rock ‘n’ Roll” (with Gretchen Wilson)

7. “Dog & Butterfly” (with Rufus Wainwright)

8. “Would?” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan) *

9. “Rooster” (with Alice In Chains and Duff McKagan)

10. “Alone” (with Carrie Underwood)

11. “Magic Man”

12. “Misty Mountain Hop” (with Dave Navarro)

13. “Dreamboat Annie”

14. “Barracuda”

* CD and LP Exclusive