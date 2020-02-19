Heart’s Ann Wilson Announces Solo Tour

Fresh off the heels of a massive Heart tour, Ann Wilson has announced a solo tour.

The singer will launch the tour at New Jersey’s Bergen PAC on April 30th, followed by stops along the East Coast — including an evening at Atlantic City’s Hard Rock on May 9th. After wrapping up in Northfield, Ohio, on May 21st, she’ll appear at California’s Mid-State Fair festival a month later.

Heart’s extensive 2019 tour marked the end of the Ann and Nancy Wilson’s three-year hiatus after splitting in 2016. Several musicians appeared along the trek, including Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Elle King.

Wilson released Immortals, an album of covers by deceased rock stars, in 2018. “I got serious about making a record after Chris Cornell passed,” Wilson told Rolling Stone. “It was just one too many for me to not do anything. All of these people seemed to just get up and leave all at once — David Bowie, Tom Petty, Leonard Cohen, George Michael, Lesley Gore and others whose songs I really admired.”

General tickets go on sale Friday, February 21st.

Ann Wilson Tour Dates

April 30 — Englewood, NJ @ Bergen PAC

May 1 — Mashantucket, CT @ Foxwoods Casino

May 3 — Derry, NJ @ Tupelo Music Hall

May 4 — Huntington, NY @ Paramount Theater

May 6 — Albany, NY @ Egg Performing Arts

May 7 — Medford, MA @ Chevalier Theater

May 9 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock

May 10 — Annapolis, MD @ Maryland Hall For Creative Arts

May 12 — Alexandria, VA @ The Birchmere

May 13 — Wilkes Barre, PA @ F.M. Kirby Center for the Performing Arts

May 15 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE, Benefit

May 16 — Elizabeth, IN @ Caesars

May 18 — St. Charles, IL -@Arcadia Theatre

May 20 — Milwaukee, WI @ Pabst Theater

May 21 — Northfield, OH @ MGM Northfield

July 31— Paso Robles, CA – California Mid-State Fair