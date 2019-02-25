Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson Detail First Show Together in Three Years

Ahead of their summer reunion tour, Heart’s Ann and Nancy Wilson will perform together for the first time since 2016 at the Love Rocks NYC benefit concert, set to take place March 7th at the Beacon Theatre in New York City.

The all-star concert will also feature Robert Plant, Sheryl Crow, Hozier, Buddy Guy, Taj Mahal, Billy Gibbons, Lukas Nelson and more. Musical director Will Lee will helm the show, while the house band will boast musicians like Paul Shaffer, Steve Gadd, Shawn Pelton and Jeff Young.

Tickets for the Love Rocks NYC benefit have sold out. Proceeds from the show will benefit God’s Love We Deliver, which cooks and delivers meals to those dealing with severe illness.

Heart have been on temporary hiatus for the past three years after family drama threatened to tear the band apart. In August 2016, Ann’s husband, Dean Wetter, was arrested backstage at a show in Auburn, Washington on charges that he assaulted Nancy’s teenaged sons (Wetter ultimately pleaded guilty to two non-felony assault charges).

Heart announced their Love Alive reunion trek earlier this month. At the time, Ann Wilson said in a statement, “Both Nancy and I have stretched our wings in life these last three years. We’ve both lived and loved. We have breathed and traveled and experienced life. We come to this tour with fresh energy and oxygen.”

The Love Alive tour begins July 9th in St. Louis, Missouri and wraps September 9th at in Los Angeles, California. The group will be joined by a variety of special guests throughout the tour including Sheryl Crow, Brandi Carlile and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts, plus openers Elle King and Lucie Silvas.