Hear Zedd’s Agile New Breakup Anthem ‘Happy Now’

Producer’s latest single features rising singer Elley Duhe

Producer/DJ Zedd teams with rising singer Elley Duhe for an agile new breakup anthem, "Happy Now."

Producer/DJ Zedd has partnered with rising singer Elley Duhé for an understated breakup anthem, “Happy Now.”

The track opens with a spindly guitar line that gives way to a snappy dance groove that buoys Duhé’s nimble vocals. But rather than building to a bombastic drop, “Happy Now” rides the memorable beat as Duhé croons in a gauzy, effects-drenched voice, “You’re a world away, somewhere in the crowd/ In a foreign place, are you happy now?/ There’s nothing left to say, so I shut my mouth/ So won’t you tell me, babe/ Are you happy now?”

For Zedd, “Happy Now” follows his latest smash, “The Middle,” which featured singer Maren Morris and the electronic duo Grey. The track has spent 23 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking Number Five.

As for Duhé, “Happy Now” follows a string of loose singles which the Alabama singer – and former Voice contestant – has released online over the past few months. She’s recently scored several minor viral hits with tracks like “Fly,” “Immortal” and “Lost My Mind.”

