Rolling Stone

Send Us A Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
Read Next Roger Waters Supersizes Pink Floyd Hits, Skewers Trump at Massive London Show Send Us A Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Hear Zayn’s Surprise Cover of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

Singer continues “mysterious” rollout ahead of second album with slinky rendition of ‘Blue Hawaii’ classic

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All
Zayn MalikPre-Grammy Gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Presented by Clive Davis and The Recording Academy, Arrivals, New York, USA - 27 Jan 2018

Without warning, Zayn Malik has unveiled his sleek new cover of the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The surprise cover of the Blue Hawaii hit – later reinterpreted and re-popularized as UB40’s Hot 100-topping smash – finds Malik manipulating the song’s tempo and melody while keeping the lyrics largely intact. However, the highlight of Malik’s rendition is the track’s bridge, where he spotlights his impressive falsetto.

It’s unclear whether “Can’t Help Falling in Love” will join recent singles “Let Me” and “Entertainer” on the former One Direction singer’s upcoming second album, the follow-up to his breakout 2016 solo LP Mind of Mine.

In an interview with Beats 1, Malik hinted at an unorthodox, “mysterious” rollout for the album currently dubbed simply “Z2.”

“It’s going to be different than anything anyone has done before … It’s going to be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this kind of release,” Malik said. “I wanted to try something different. I think it’s all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.”

While no firm details regarding the new album have been revealed, the caption for the Presley cover promises that “Z2 is coming…”

In This Article: Elvis Presley, Zayn Malik

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1317:, July 2nd, 2018
PMC

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad