Hear Zayn’s Surprise Cover of Elvis Presley’s ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’

Without warning, Zayn Malik has unveiled his sleek new cover of the Elvis Presley classic “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

The surprise cover of the Blue Hawaii hit – later reinterpreted and re-popularized as UB40’s Hot 100-topping smash – finds Malik manipulating the song’s tempo and melody while keeping the lyrics largely intact. However, the highlight of Malik’s rendition is the track’s bridge, where he spotlights his impressive falsetto.

It’s unclear whether “Can’t Help Falling in Love” will join recent singles “Let Me” and “Entertainer” on the former One Direction singer’s upcoming second album, the follow-up to his breakout 2016 solo LP Mind of Mine.

In an interview with Beats 1, Malik hinted at an unorthodox, “mysterious” rollout for the album currently dubbed simply “Z2.”

“It’s going to be different than anything anyone has done before … It’s going to be interesting to see how the audience reacts to this kind of release,” Malik said. “I wanted to try something different. I think it’s all going to make sense in the end when the album finally drops.”

While no firm details regarding the new album have been revealed, the caption for the Presley cover promises that “Z2 is coming…”